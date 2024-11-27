iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,129 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for 0.7% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 2.43% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $123,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 103,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 246,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,190,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $69.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.59. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

