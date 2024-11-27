iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,153,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,266 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.83% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $1,292,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average is $88.03. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

