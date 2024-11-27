iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by True Vision MN LLC

True Vision MN LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of True Vision MN LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000.

IVE stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.28. The stock had a trading volume of 27,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,837. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $206.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

