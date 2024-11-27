iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) is Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,463 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,686,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,095,000 after acquiring an additional 621,738 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,088,000 after purchasing an additional 359,290 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,676,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,424,000 after purchasing an additional 999,068 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,065,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after buying an additional 286,831 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,747,000 after buying an additional 151,847 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

