James Patrick Reilly Sells 10,000 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Stock

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) President James Patrick Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $372,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 272,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,136,619. The trade was a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Red Violet Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $509.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Violet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDVT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Red Violet by 323.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 56,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 43,203 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Violet by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Violet during the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Red Violet by 352.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Violet in the first quarter worth approximately $899,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

Featured Articles

