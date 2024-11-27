Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 29th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of TSE JWEL traded up C$0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,506. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.63. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$23.98 and a twelve month high of C$37.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.32.

In related news, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 24,465 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total value of C$817,380.54. Also, Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.67, for a total transaction of C$58,384.75. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,612. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JWEL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.50 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

