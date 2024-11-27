Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,635 shares during the quarter. Jasper Therapeutics makes up 1.8% of Great Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Jasper Therapeutics worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JSPR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

JSPR stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $339.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.19. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $31.01.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.