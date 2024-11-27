John Freedman Purchases 20,247 Shares of Aspen Group (ASX:APZ) Stock

Aspen Group (ASX:APZ – Get Free Report) insider John Freedman acquired 20,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.43 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,260.95 ($31,987.63).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.10.

Aspen is a leading provider of quality accommodation on competitive terms in residential, retirement and park communities. Our core target customer base is the 40% of Australian households that can pay no more than $400 per week in rent or $400,000 purchase price for their housing needs.

