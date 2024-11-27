John Mutch Sells 500 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $68,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,400.44. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Mutch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 5th, John Mutch sold 500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total transaction of $52,120.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.69, for a total transaction of $113,690.00.

Agilysys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $137.72 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.52 and a 1 year high of $139.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Agilysys’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Agilysys by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

