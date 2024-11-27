JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) to “Overweight”

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $21.37.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.