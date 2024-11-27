JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) to “Overweight”

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $21.37.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
