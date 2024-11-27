JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,045 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after purchasing an additional 539,682 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,377,000 after buying an additional 52,301 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,665,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,105,000 after buying an additional 285,180 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,005,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,371,000 after buying an additional 166,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,319,000 after acquiring an additional 395,730 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

