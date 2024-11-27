JPMorgan European Growth & Income Plans Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:JEGI)

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Trading Down 1.2 %

JEGI stock opened at GBX 97.20 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 17.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 93.60 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 110.50 ($1.39). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 103.35. The firm has a market cap of £415.94 million, a P/E ratio of 570.59 and a beta of 0.85.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Company Profile



JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

Dividend History for JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI)

