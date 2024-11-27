JPMorgan European Growth & Income Plans Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:JEGI)

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Trading Down 1.2 %

JEGI stock opened at GBX 97.20 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 17.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 93.60 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 110.50 ($1.39). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 103.35. The firm has a market cap of £415.94 million, a P/E ratio of 570.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Get JPMorgan European Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.