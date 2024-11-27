JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD) Short Interest Up 975.0% in November

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 975.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.75% of JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

BLLD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 307. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.85. JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.04.

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (BLLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and seeks to invest in companies from around the world that develop solutions to sustainable infrastructure and are positioned to benefit from those changes.

