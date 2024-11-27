JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 382,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $19,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $50.75.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
