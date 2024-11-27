JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Acquired by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,925,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,095,000 after acquiring an additional 167,861 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,744,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,517,000 after purchasing an additional 67,868 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,594,000 after buying an additional 257,415 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 438.4% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,019,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,939,000 after buying an additional 830,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 676.0% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 593,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,243,000 after buying an additional 517,187 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS JMST opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1451 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

