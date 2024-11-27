Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Kenvue by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,979,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,832,000 after buying an additional 7,115,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kenvue by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,444,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,362 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 20.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,382,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,697 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,411,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,689,000 after purchasing an additional 547,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 110.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,510,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

