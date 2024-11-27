Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor Buys 3,000 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$31.36 per share, with a total value of C$94,080.00.
Paramount Resources Price Performance
POU stock opened at C$30.82 on Wednesday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$24.51 and a 1 year high of C$33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.27%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on POU
About Paramount Resources
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Resources
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.