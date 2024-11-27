Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor Buys 3,000 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$31.36 per share, with a total value of C$94,080.00.

POU stock opened at C$30.82 on Wednesday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$24.51 and a 1 year high of C$33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on POU. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cormark upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$39.50 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.60.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

