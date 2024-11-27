Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Holdings Lifted by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,109 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.08% of Kimco Realty worth $12,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KIM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NYSE KIM opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $507.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.78 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

