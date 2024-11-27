Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Insider Sells $121,350.00 in Stock

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) insider Ewan William Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $121,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,085.25. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $41.25.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 565.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

View Our Latest Report on KGS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,889,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,630 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,558,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 313.0% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,779,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,899 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,544,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,741,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.