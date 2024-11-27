Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Cowen from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.94. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,116.73. This represents a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

