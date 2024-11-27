K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Update

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 4,700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.83. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34.
About K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than K+S Aktiengesellschaft
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.