K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Update

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 4,700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.83. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

