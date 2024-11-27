Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.43 and last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 71085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KD

Kyndryl Trading Up 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyndryl

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 44.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kyndryl by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.