Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.49 and last traded at $77.16, with a volume of 7845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.38.

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $106.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.90 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.87%.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $290,986.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,912.50. The trade was a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total value of $52,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,938.56. This represents a 7.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $357,663 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,154,000 after purchasing an additional 27,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 902,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,801,000 after acquiring an additional 27,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 816,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 29.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 56,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

