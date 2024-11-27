Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 28 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,338.75.

MTD opened at $1,232.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,355.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1,397.57. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,059.08 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 531.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,820. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

