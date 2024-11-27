Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 933 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,856.0% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $90.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.33. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,086.50. The trade was a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

