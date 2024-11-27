Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 964.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 424.0% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.13. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

