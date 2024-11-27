Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 130.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $6,611,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,268.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT opened at $521.48 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $571.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.54.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

