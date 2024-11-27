Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 846 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 160.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 65.2% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $140.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.96 and its 200 day moving average is $132.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $103.19 and a 1-year high of $156.10.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,511.68. This trade represents a 53.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

