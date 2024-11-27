Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2,732.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.19.

NYSE:ED opened at $101.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.13. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

