Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 1,064.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Leonardo Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FINMY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,970. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10.
Leonardo Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Leonardo
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.