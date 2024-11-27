Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 1,064.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Leonardo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,970. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10.

Leonardo Company Profile

Featured Stories

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

