Libor Michalek Sells 100,821 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRMGet Free Report) President Libor Michalek sold 100,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $6,866,918.31. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 159,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860,071.39. This trade represents a 38.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Libor Michalek also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 25th, Libor Michalek sold 96,332 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,744,203.32.
  • On Wednesday, November 20th, Libor Michalek sold 77,105 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $4,940,888.40.
  • On Monday, November 18th, Libor Michalek sold 100,000 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00.

Shares of AFRM traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,831,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,098,162. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.60. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $70.20.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $698.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 2,305.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 187,790 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Affirm from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Affirm from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

