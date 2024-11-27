LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.85

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share on Monday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LMP opened at GBX 193.10 ($2.43) on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 178 ($2.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.80 ($2.65). The stock has a market cap of £3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,727.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 197.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 199.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 251 ($3.16) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

In related news, insider Martin McGann sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.56), for a total transaction of £1,020,000 ($1,282,212.45). Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

