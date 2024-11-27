Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys New Position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 941,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the second quarter worth $183,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Expro Group from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

XPRO opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13. Expro Group Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Expro Group had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $422.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

