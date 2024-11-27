Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $21,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $96.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day moving average of $95.72. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.77 and a 52-week high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

