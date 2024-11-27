Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,881 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $397.97 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $287.27 and a one year high of $400.85. The company has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $382.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.