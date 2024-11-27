Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 216,616 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 751,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,616 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $24,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VECO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,131,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,800,000 after buying an additional 391,346 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,117,000 after acquiring an additional 793,429 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,953,000 after purchasing an additional 319,451 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 969,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,126,000 after purchasing an additional 185,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 631,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 153,754 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,523.68. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $225,850. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Veeco Instruments from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.75. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.57 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

