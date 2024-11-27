Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.16% of Antero Resources worth $13,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 357.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 27.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 19.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.36 and a beta of 3.36.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

