Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,324,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,147 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $18,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Altice USA by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Altice USA by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 64.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Altice USA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,669,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.22.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.66.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,055,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,366,389.50. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,247,043 shares of company stock valued at $177,552,554. Insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

