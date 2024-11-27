Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 17,301 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,301 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.82% of UFP Technologies worth $19,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1,614.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.46, for a total transaction of $4,342,183.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,473.24. The trade was a 28.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Holt sold 146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.69, for a total value of $50,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,219.49. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,154. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies stock opened at $310.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.43 and a 52 week high of $366.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.34 and a 200-day moving average of $298.25.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Articles

