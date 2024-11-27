MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 3% – Time to Buy?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares rose 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $25.72. Approximately 37,795,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 55,900,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Compass Point cut MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MARA in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MARA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

MARA Trading Up 7.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 5.52.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. MARA’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MARA

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,077,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,351,560. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $431,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,805. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MARA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in MARA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MARA by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MARA by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in MARA during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of MARA in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About MARA

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

