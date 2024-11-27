MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 10.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,828,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,580,000 after purchasing an additional 170,095 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,338,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 53.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 820,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,447,000 after purchasing an additional 285,665 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,978,000 after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 42.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 393,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,911,000 after purchasing an additional 116,607 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MKTX opened at $261.02 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.42 and a 12 month high of $297.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.05.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 34.32%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

MarketAxess announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on MarketAxess from $237.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 10,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $2,676,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 562,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,438,302.43. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

