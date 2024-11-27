Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,013,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $793,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 518.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,839 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $3,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $288.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $200.94 and a one year high of $289.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.14.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total value of $485,300.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,791.10. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,384.14. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,739 over the last three months. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

