MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Major Shareholder Sells $248,063.52 in Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Timothy Nguyen sold 10,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $248,063.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,751,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,509,543.70. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Timothy Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Timothy Nguyen sold 100,000 shares of MeridianLink stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00.

NYSE MLNK traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 183,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,514. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $25.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in MeridianLink in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MeridianLink during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in MeridianLink by 26.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MeridianLink during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MeridianLink by 10.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MeridianLink from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

