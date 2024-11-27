Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Metallurgical Co. of China Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58.

Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.89 billion for the quarter. Metallurgical Co. of China had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 0.95%.

About Metallurgical Co. of China

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company’s Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

