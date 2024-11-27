MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $35,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $230.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.46. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.66 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Wolfe Research lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Baird R W downgraded Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.45.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

