Michael Benkowitz Sells 10,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.75, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,576.75. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Michael Benkowitz sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.32, for a total value of $6,109,800.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Michael Benkowitz sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.44, for a total transaction of $6,021,600.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Michael Benkowitz sold 14,700 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.46, for a total transaction of $5,504,562.00.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $377.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.04. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.86.

Get Our Latest Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.