MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.13, but opened at $13.70. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 92,227 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

