Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Shares Up 2.2% – Here’s Why

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.46. 134,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 181,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 38.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.16 million, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

