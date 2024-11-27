Mitie Group plc (MITFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on February 19th

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0654 per share on Wednesday, February 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Mitie Group stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

