Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Short Interest Up 810.8% in November

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 810.8% from the October 31st total of 270,100 shares. Approximately 45.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech sold 1,279,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $844,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Stock Performance

MTEM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. 1,691,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,857. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company develops therapies through its proprietary biologic drug platform technology (ETB).

